Wife Flees After Setting Police Husband Ablaze In Ogun

A wife, Sarah Ayinde, is on the run after setting her husband, a special constable with the Ogun State Police Command, Abidemi Ayinde, ablaze in the Iperu area of the state.

It was gathered from a source who pleaded anonymity that the incident occurred on December 12 after the couple had engaged in a minor dispute.

The source said on Sunday that the dispute escalated, and the wife resorted to setting the cop ablaze in a retaliatory attempt.

The Source said, “There is an incident in Iperu. A police constabulary was set on fire by his wife. They argued, and the wife set him on fire. He is currently hospitalised.”

Confirming the incident in a telephone conversation with our correspondent, the spokesperson for the state Police Command, Omolola Odutola, said on Sunday that the victim was hospitalised following the incident.

She narrated that efforts were underway to apprehend the wife.

“On December 12, 2024, at approximately 10:00 a.m., an attempted murder incident occurred in Iperu. Reports indicate that at No. 20 Igboore Street, Abidemi Ayinde, a male special constable with the police division, was set on fire by his wife, Sarah Ayinde, following a minor dispute.

“The victim was quickly taken to the Bolawatife Hospital for medical attention and is currently in a stable condition.

“The suspect, Sarah Ayinde, remains at large, and efforts are underway to apprehend her. The division’s crime branch is conducting further investigations into the matter,” Odutola said.







