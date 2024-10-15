Young Man Commits Suicide After Serving Master For Seven Years Without Settlement ( See Suicide Notes )

A 30 years old man Ani Chisom Bright has taken his life

CKNNews gathered this was due to frustrations following his Master's refusal to settle him after serving him for seven years in Lagos.

Explaining his decision to end it all, Late Ani in a Su!c!de note said his boss Mr Innocent Ulasi of Otolo Cars Lagos refused to settle him after seven years of meritorious service to him

Based on tradition with such arrangements, a young man is handed over to a businessman as an apprentice for a number of years

After his apprenticeship, his master by obligation is required to set him up in business

But this was not the case with Bright as his master dodged his obligations

This was part of the suicide note he left behind

“And For My Oga Innocent Ulasi(Otolo Cars) We will meet each other soon, but before we do that, you will hear from me soon, you made me go through a lot after serving you for 7years with hard labour with you “he stated in the Su!c!de note titled God is the Greatest.

It was gathered that he eventually took a poisonous substance which led to his death

His Suicide Note



