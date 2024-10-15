How Angry Drivers Who Blocked Kogi Expressway Dispersed When They Sighted Peter Obi





Valentine Obienyem, Special Adviser on Media to Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 election, has narrated what transpired when his principal ran into some aggressive trailer drivers en route Kogi from Anambra state on Tuesday.

According to Obienyem, the incident happened at Unobe, a town in Olamaboro Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi State.

The former Anambra governor alongside his entourage were heading to the North Central state on a humanitarian mission.

In a statement, Obi’s aide painted a clear picture of what played out.

The statement reads: “This Tuesday morning, October 15, 2024, Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate for the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, left Anambra with his entourage for Kogi State on a humanitarian mission.

“As we reached Unobe, a town in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State, we encountered a long line of stationary vehicles stretching for about half a kilometre.

“Upon inquiry, we learned that the police had shot the tyre of a trailer driver, leading all the trailer drivers at the scene to block the road in protest.

“True to his nature, Mr. Peter Obi got out of the car and walked towards the epicentre of that earthquake of protest that was simmering. As he approached, the tense atmosphere among the commuters quickly turned cheerful, with chants of “Our President!” echoing from Igbos, Yorubas, and Hausas alike.

“When Obi reached the Hausa driver, who had been crying over his damaged tyre, the man’s mood shifted instantly. Rather than continue his lament, he began taking selfies with Mr. Obi, and soon, an epidemic of selfies broke out among the crowd.

“Without even waiting for Obi to plead with him, the driver exclaimed in Hausa (as translated by those nearby), “Who am I for Obi to beg me?” Immediately, he cleared the road, much to everyone’s relief.”

https://x.com/Peoplesbox/status/1846209422319628585?s=19





