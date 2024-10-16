Peter Obi Donates Bus And N5m To Kogi College Of Nursing

Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on students of Grimard School of Nursing Science, Anyigba, Kogi State, to take their studies seriously and prepare for future contribution to the global demands for healthcare. He made the appeal yesterday (Tuesday) during a visit to the institution, where he fulfilled a promise made three months ago.

On his previous visit to the school in July, Obi donated N10 million to support its accreditation efforts and infrastructure development. During that visit, the proprietor of the school and the Bishop of Idah, Most Rev. Dr. Anthony Adaji, mentioned the need for a coaster bus for accreditation purposes, suggesting that a used bus might suffice.

Yesterday, Obi fulfilled his promise by presenting the school with a coaster bus and an additional N5 million to cover fuel and other logistical needs. Addressing the students, he urged them to remain focused on their training, emphasising that nursing and allied sciences are in high demand globally.

He further assured the school of his continued support, noting that Grimard is one of over 22 nursing and midwifery schools that benefit from his annual educational assistance.

Speaking at the event, Bishop Adaji expressed profound gratitude, praising Obi for his steadfast commitment to education and healthcare. “Obi is not here for political reasons,” the bishop remarked. “He is here to ensure that education thrives in Nigeria. He wants to see you succeed and lead in the future. Look up to him as a model of integrity in politics.”

The Provost of the school, Mrs. Usman Obonugwa, also expressed heartfelt appreciation, thanking Obi for his generosity and his ongoing contributions to the development of the institution.

Obi’s donations and visit are further testament to his dedication to improving the educational and healthcare sectors across the country.