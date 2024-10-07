Woman Slumps After Losing N2.3m In FCT Market

A woman trader simply identified as Rukaiyyat slumped after she lost N2.3m cash at Abaji main market of the FCT.

A witness, Yakubu Musa, said the incident happened on Friday, around 9:45am when she went to the market to buy farm produce.

He said the woman, who always came from Auchi every five market days in Abaji, was busy measuring melon and groundnuts inside sacks when the money she had inside a sack suddenly disappeared.

He said the woman, after measuring grains inside several sacks and was about to pay the traders, could not find the sack with her money in it.

“She actually kept the money, which according to her was N2.3 million, cash inside a sack and as she was measuring melon and groundnut, the sack containing the money suddenly got missing,” he said.

He said the woman slumped after she discovered that the sack contain her money had gone missing, adding that it took the intervention of some traders in the market to revive her.

“In fact, she burst into tears and fell on the ground shouting that the missing money was a loan she collected in Edo State to do business,” he said.

It was learnt that a woman burst into tears at the market when her half bag of maize got stolen by yet to be identified hoodlums inside the market on the same day.

It was gathered that the woman rushed to sympathize with the woman trader who lost N2.3 million at the market when the yet to be identified hoodlums took her half bag of maize.

The spokeswoman of the FCT police command, SP Adeh Josephine, was yet to confirm the incident as at the time of filling this report