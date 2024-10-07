Married Man Kellyrae Wins Big Brother Naija Season 9 , Goes Home With N100m

byCKN NEWS -
0



Housemate, Kingsley Oritsetimeyin aka Kellyrae, has won the Big Brother Naija Season 9, No Loose Guard.

Kellyrae triumphed over eight finalists to claim the coveted N60 million cash prize, an SUV, and other rewards totalling N100m 

The grand finale featured eight housemates: Kellyrae, Wanni, Victoria, Onyeka, Ozee, Sooj, Nelly, and Anita.

The competition was fierce as the housemates battled for the winning spot. Sooj was evicted first, followed by Anita and Ozee.

Nelly was the next to leave, followed by Victoria, narrowing the competition down to Kellyrae, Wanni, and Onyeka.

As the tension mounted, Onyeka was the next to leave the Big Brother house. Wanni also left leaving Kellyrae as the winner of the show

The finale was a star-studded affair, featuring performances from popular artistes Joseph Akinfewa-Donus, aka Joeboy, and Chimamanda Chukwuma, popularly referred to as Qing Madi.

Hosted by Chukwuebuka Obi-Uchendu, the event offered viewers a nostalgic look back at the memorable moments from the housemates’ journey throughout the season.

The “No Loose Guard” season premiered on July 24, 2024, with fierce competition among 14 pairs of dynamic housemates vying for the ultimate prize.

This marked the first time we saw a married couple as contestants on the show. Although we had seen a married individual, Mike Edwards, came close to claiming the crown, this is the first time a married contestant has taken the ultimate prize. 

Married barely seven months before the show started, many Nigerians soon projected that their stay in the BBNaija house would ruin what many termed a marriage in its early stages even though the couple have been together for eleven years.


5 things to know about BBNaija season 9 winner, Kellyrae

Birth and Early Life

Kellyrae was born on February 15, 1991, in Warri, Delta State.

Tribal Heritage

He hails from the Urhobo tribe and was raised in a Christian household.

Educational Background

Kellyrae is a graduate of Delta State University.

Musical Career

A professional singer, Kellyrae made his debut in the music industry in October 2020 with an EP titled Success, which features collaborations with Nigerian artists Erigga and Graham D.

Personal Life

Kellyrae is happily married to Kassia Sule. The couple tied the knot in February 2024, making their participation in the reality show together all the more special

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال