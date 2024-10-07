Married Man Kellyrae Wins Big Brother Naija Season 9 , Goes Home With N100m

Housemate, Kingsley Oritsetimeyin aka Kellyrae, has won the Big Brother Naija Season 9, No Loose Guard.

Kellyrae triumphed over eight finalists to claim the coveted N60 million cash prize, an SUV, and other rewards totalling N100m

The grand finale featured eight housemates: Kellyrae, Wanni, Victoria, Onyeka, Ozee, Sooj, Nelly, and Anita.

The competition was fierce as the housemates battled for the winning spot. Sooj was evicted first, followed by Anita and Ozee.

Nelly was the next to leave, followed by Victoria, narrowing the competition down to Kellyrae, Wanni, and Onyeka.

As the tension mounted, Onyeka was the next to leave the Big Brother house. Wanni also left leaving Kellyrae as the winner of the show

The finale was a star-studded affair, featuring performances from popular artistes Joseph Akinfewa-Donus, aka Joeboy, and Chimamanda Chukwuma, popularly referred to as Qing Madi.

Hosted by Chukwuebuka Obi-Uchendu, the event offered viewers a nostalgic look back at the memorable moments from the housemates’ journey throughout the season.

The “No Loose Guard” season premiered on July 24, 2024, with fierce competition among 14 pairs of dynamic housemates vying for the ultimate prize.

This marked the first time we saw a married couple as contestants on the show. Although we had seen a married individual, Mike Edwards, came close to claiming the crown, this is the first time a married contestant has taken the ultimate prize.

Married barely seven months before the show started, many Nigerians soon projected that their stay in the BBNaija house would ruin what many termed a marriage in its early stages even though the couple have been together for eleven years.