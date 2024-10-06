Akwa Ibom LG Poll: PDP Wins 30 Seats, Akpabio Wins One For APC





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won 30 of the 31 local government chairmanship seats, leaving the All Progressives Congress with one seat , the Local Government of Senate President Godswill Akpabio in the October 5, 2024 election in Akwa Ibom State.

The Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) made this known on Sunday.

The commission, which released the results of the October 5 Local Government election, also indicated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won one local government area.

Following the successful conduct of the election, all is now set for elected Chairmen and Vice Chairmen to be sworn in on Monday, October 7, 2024, by 8 am at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo, in the State capital.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Secretary to Akwa Ibom State Government (SSG), Enobong Uwah.

The statement indicated that Governor Umo Eno would perform the function in the presence of guests.

Meanwhile, Governor Eno has announced plans to swear in the elected chairmen on Monday, October 7, 2024.

Eno, who made this known while speaking at the All Nations Christian Ministry in Eket, said it was important to immediately inaugurate the democratically-elected officials to position local government area in the state for rapid development.

“Election was concluded yesterday. Results are trickling in. We are swearing in new chairmen tomorrow by 8 am. We want to thank those who have served. They have done well.

“The window we negotiated with the Federal Government was till October, and this is October. So we need to quickly swear in those chairmen so that they will start receiving their allocations and work for their people,” he said.



