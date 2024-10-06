Breaking:Gov Fubara Backed APP Loses Last Rivers LG To AA

The Action Alliance (AA) candidate in the October 5 local government election in Rivers State, Uzodinma Nwafor, has been declared the winner of Etche Local Government Area (LGA).

Tribune Online reports that the Action Peoples Party (APP) secured 22 out of the 23 chairmanship positions in the election held across the state on Saturday.

Announcing the result of Etche LGA, which was initially withheld due to delays in the collation process, the Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Adolphus Enebeli, stated on Sunday that the AA defeated the APP in the poll.

According to him, although the AA won the chairmanship of Etche LGA, the APP secured all 19 councillorship positions in the area.

With the announcement, all results from the local government elections held on Saturday have now been fully released, with the APP winning 22 out of the 23 chairmanship positions, while the AA emerged victorious in the remaining one.

The election was reportedly marred by violence in some areas, where suspected political thugs and individuals dressed in police uniforms caused significant disruption.

CKNNews also reports that, ahead of the election on Saturday, explosions rocked the secretariats of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC). The blasts caused considerable damage, destroying the gate, doors, windows, and other property within the premises.


