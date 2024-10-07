Gov Bala Mohammed Attends Swearing In Of New LG Chairmen In Rivers





Governor Bala Mohammed, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, was on ground on Sunday when his Rivers counterpart, Siminalayi Fubara, swore in winners of Saturday’s local government election.

CKNNews had reported how the Action Peoples Party (APP) won 22 Chairmanship seats, conceding one to Action Alliance.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, Fubara said with the Local Government Council election over, the State has entered into a season of transformation where democracy will not only thrive but the people shall witness delivery of democratic dividends that satisfy their aspirations.





He said that the pressure to destroy the Local Government system in Rivers became intense three days before Election Day when an attempt was made to invade the Headquarters of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

The Governor said, “But the truth remains, desperate situations require desperate measures. We were confronted with a situation where the local government of this State was heading to doom.

“And the truth about it is, because of the genuine love that we have for this State, we must salvage the local government election.

“And what we did, with the support of Rivers people, was to salvage the local government council. And to the glory of God, that has been done and dusted.”

Governor Fubara said with the elections now over, the remainder of the years in office, his administration will not deploy any form of undemocratic ways to confront or fight anybody.