Viral Video: Defence HQs Warns Those Calling For Military Takeover In Nigeria





The Spokesman of Defense Headquarters Brig Gen Tukur Gusau has criticised those calling for the military to take over the government of President Bola Tinubu.

This was in response to a viral video featuring a group of individuals lamenting the hardships under Tinubu’s administration and urging the military to intervene.

However, Gusau emphasized that the military remains loyal to Tinubu’s government and will not disrupt his administration.

He said, “Additionally, those advocating for a military takeover, as seen in the viral video, should be aware that such actions are considered treason under the Constitution.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria is steadfastly committed to the preservation and advancement of our democracy and remain loyal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. The military is focused on fulfilling its statutory responsibilities, including safeguarding the nation’s integrity.

“The relative peace being enjoyed today is a direct result of the President’s support for the military and the dedication of the AFN leadership.

“To this end, the AFN and relevant security agencies have been mandated to take necessary action against any individual or group advocating for unconstitutional changes in the country.”