Police Clears Air On Alleged Abduction Of Imo Radio Station Nonsonkwa

The Imo State Police Command has arrested Mr Chinonso Uba (Nonsonkwa) following a petition from an unnamed concerned citizen.

The petition was based on viral videos where Uba was accused of cyberstalking, defamation, spreading misinformation, and making inflammatory statements about the burning of the National Open University (NOUN) Study Centre in Nsu, Ehime Mbano LGA, on September 30, 2024, inciting civil unrest.

In a release signed by the police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, on Monday, it stated, “The command clarified that he was not abducted. Nonsonkwa is currently detained at State Headquarters and will be arraigned in court with appropriate charges once a comprehensive investigation is completed.

“The Command remains committed to upholding the rule of law and maintaining peace and order in the state, emphasising that no individual involved in the tragic attack and burning of the NOUN study centre will escape full legal consequences.”

Chinonso Uba had questioned the news broadcast by TVC on why Imo State should be used as an IDP camp instead of addressing insecurity in Ehime Mbano, where the NOUN study centre is situated.

They also torched the residence of a former lawmaker, Senator Frank Ibezim, in the area.

The statement said, “This unfortunate incident reflects a disturbing trend of violence that undermines the safety and security of our communities. The Command stands firmly against such acts and will take all necessary measures in synergy with other security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.”

The attacks followed a viral video that the Federal Government planned to renovate the NOUN facility as a training ground for internally displaced persons camp.

The state government had denied the report.

The video followed a recent inspection by the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons, Tijani Mohammed, to the national training facility for the vulnerable, located inside the NOUN study centre.



