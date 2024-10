Breaking :DHQ Denies Appointing Acting Chief Of Army Staff

The Defence Headquarters has dispelled reports that it appointed a senior officer as the acting Chief of Army Staff.

The COAS, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, who has been on leave and out of the country since September, fueled speculations about his health.

On Sunday, there were viral reports about his death, which were dismissed by the Army Headquarters.

Amid the rumours of his death, another report emerged, claiming the DHQ had appointed an acting Chief of Army Staff.

Refuting the report in a statement on Monday, the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau said there is no provision for an acting Chief of Army Staff in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Dismissing any insinuation of a vacuum, Gusau clarified that the Chief of Policy and Plans, Major General Abdulsalam Ibrahim, has been providing routine briefs to the Chief of Army Staff under the Standard Operating Procedures.

He said, “The Defence Headquarters wishes to clarify that it has not announced the appointment of any senior officer as Acting Chief of Army Staff, contrary to speculation by certain media outlets. For the record, no such appointment exists within the AFN.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, is currently on a well-deserved rest as part of his 2024 annual leave. The AFN is professionally managed, and all Service Chiefs are performing their duties as stipulated in the Constitution of the FGN. Major General Abdulsalam Bagudu Ibrahim, the Chief of Policy and Plans, is providing routine briefs to the COAS in accordance with SOP.”

Gusau warned those behind the several rumours against the Army to desist from such acts.

He said, “The DHQ urges individuals spreading unfounded rumours to desist from doing so immediately. “

Gusau also mentioned that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, had spoken with Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, confirming that the COAS is in good health.

He added that Lagbaja would soon resume his duties after completing his leave.

Gusau said, “The COAS is hale and hearty and will soon resume his normal duties at the end of his leave.

“Media organizations are advised to verify information with the appropriate authorities before spreading fake news to the public. The CDS had spoken with the COAS just a few minutes ago.”