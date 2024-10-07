Tunji Disu Assumes Office As FCT CP

The new Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police (CP), Olatunji Disu on Monday, October 7, warned that his tenure will not tolerate any forms of crime and criminality in the nation’s capital.

Disu gave the warning in Abuja while addressing officers and men of the command on his resumption as the 32nd CP.

Acknowledging the security challenges facing the FCT, the CP promised to remain committed to the foundation of enhancing the security situation mechanism instituted by his predecessors.





Disu also promised to prioritize community policing, intelligence gathering, technology integration, training and development and public engagement to achieve the needed result.

He said: “It is both an honor and a privilege to stand before you today as the new Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Inspector General of Police for entrusting me with this critical responsibility.





“As I assume this role, I am acutely aware of the security challenges facing the FCT and the foundational work laid by my predecessors to maintain relative peace. I am committed to building upon this groundwork and enhancing our efforts to significantly improve the security situation in our territory.

“To those who seek to disrupt the tranquility of the FCT, I send a clear and resolute message: my tenure will be marked by a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of crime and criminality. We will not waver in our commitment to safeguarding our community, ensuring that law enforcement is both effective and respectful of the rights of all citizens.

“I also aim to strengthen our partnerships with local organizations, community leaders, and other stakeholders. Together, we will foster trust and collaborate on innovative strategies to address the security concerns that affect our residents. Your insights and feedback will be invaluable as we navigate these challenges together, and we will actively encourage feedback from members of the public to refine our approach.

“In addition, we will prioritize the following key areas: Community Policing: We will enhance our community policing initiatives to ensure that our officers are more visible and accessible, fostering a sense of safety and trust among residents.





“Intelligence gathering: Strengthening our intelligence-gathering capabilities will be crucial in preemptively addressing potential threats and criminal activities.

“Technology integration: We will leverage modern technology to aid our policing efforts, utilizing tools such as data analytics and surveillance systems to enhance our operational efficiency and response times.

“Training and development: Continuous training for our officers will be emphasized to ensure they are equipped with the latest techniques and knowledge in modern policing.

“Public engagement: We will actively engage the public through town hall meetings and outreach programs to create a stronger bond between the police and the community.

“To the general public, I urge your support and active participation in our policing efforts. Policing is a collective responsibility, and together, we can create a safer and more secure environment for all”.

The new FCT police boss was the immediate past Rivers State Commissioner of Police.

Disu took over from Benneth Igweh who was promoted to an Assistant Inspector- General of Police (AIG), in charge of Zone 7.



