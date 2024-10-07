NYSC Certificate Saga : I Didn't Commit Any Crime..Minister





The Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, on Sunday, spoke about the controversy surrounding her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate, asserting her legal standing on the issue.

During an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Musawa stated, “I didn’t break the law,” in response to questions regarding the matter.

Recall the minister faced criticism for failing to provide evidence of her participation in the mandatory NYSC scheme during her Senate confirmation screening.

However, in April 2024, a Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed the case against her, with Justice James Omotosho ruling that the plaintiffs lacked the legal standing to bring the matter before the court. This ruling has led Musawa to declare that the issue has been settled legally.

Speaking on the matter, Musawa said her intention is to focus on her responsibilities in office rather than engaging with the controversy.

“The matter had been adjudicated and one day, I will come out with my account. I have probably done more NYSC than you (presenter). I have done at least two NYSCs in my life.

“I think what I owe Nigerians is to say that I didn’t do anything wrong. I didn’t break the law. The NYSC I did and finished. That is the much I can tell you. Everything I did was by the law.

“That was why I also said that one day I would come out with my account of what happened to set the record straight. As of now, I think it is important for me to focus on giving Nigerians the deliverables,” she said.







