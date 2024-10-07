Breaking: Political Thugs Set Ikwerre LG Secretariat On Fire As Elected Chairmen Embark On Takeover

 As the newly elected Local Government Chairmen in Rivers State take over the reign of governance today , some miscreants today set the Secretariat of Ikwerre LGA on fire

There was also sporadic shooting at Obia Akpor and Eleme LGA and other areas within the State

CKNNews gathered that aggrieved supporters of a godfather who opposed the election are making sure that the elected Chairmen of the Local Government did not takeover 

The Local Government election was held on Saturday 

The APP was declared winner of 22 of the seats while Etche LGA was won by AA Party

Governor Sim Fubara during the swearing of the Chairmen on Sunday urged them shun violence 

According to him, credible information at his disposal revealed that supporters of an Abuja based Minister have mobilized some miscreants to unleash mayhem on Monday

He asked the Chairmen not to engage them 

Earlier on Monday the new Rivers State Commissioner of Police unsealed all the LG Secretariats earlier occupied by the police 

