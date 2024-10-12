The Scratch King Radio DJ Championship Holds In Lagos November

byCKN NEWS -
 This year's edition of The Scratch King Radio DJ Championship will hold in Lagos this November according to the organizers of the event 

The event which showcases the best radio dj in the country has been a platform to discover new talents and recognize veterans in the industry according to its founder Dj Ortega

Here is a post pushed out by the organizers of the event 

   ____________  Deejaying as an Art, rest on education and The young one owns the future, young DJs owns the bizness__ The dream of the young Djs👉🏻

The Scratch king Radio Dj Championship, SKRDC 2024... #Scratch 5, will be going down at the #Freedom park, Lagos....


As Iconic Nigerian international DJ, God's gift to turntables, Dj Hotega will be catching them young on the 25th of October 2024, to tutor and mentor in the art of deejaying especially radio deejaying ......so young DJs, grab Ur headphones , grab Ur forms and be there, See you there!

#SKDRC... mixing education wit da art of deejaying 

