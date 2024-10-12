Gen TY Danjuma Sues Taraba Pastor N1bn For Defamation Contained In Latest Book

A former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.), has slammed N1bn suit against renowned cleric, Pastor Paul Rika, of the Holiness Revival Ministry Worldwide for allegedly defaming him in a book he authored.

Danjuma, through his counsel, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), gave the preacher seven days to withdraw the defamatory statements contained in his book titled “God’s Message To Kuteb Tribe And Indigenes Of Taraba State.”

In a Memorandum Setting Out Claim And Option For Settlement In Respect Of Libelous Statements Contained in the book dated September 27, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Jos, Plateau State capital, on Friday, the retired general said that his attention was drawn to the book by some of his mentees, who had purchased the book and read it.

Danjuma complained about some pages of the book which he said impugned his character and ridiculed him among his friends and also jeopardised his business nationally and internationally.

The letter read, “Our client’s attention was drawn to a Book titled: “God’s Message to Kuteb Tribe and Indigenes of Taraba State” (the Book), written by Pastor Paul Rika and published by HOREMOW Printing Press, which was availed to him through some of his mentees who had purchased the book and read it.

“Upon receiving a copy of the book, to his utter dismay, he discovered several heinous allegations made against him. The contents of the book particularly at pages: 9, 13, 14, I5, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 38, 39, 40, 4 I, 42, 56, 58, 59, 6I, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 70, 71, 76, 83, 84, 85, 86, 90, 9I and 94, impugn our client’s good reputation, demonize him, and portray him as a wicked, mischievous, evil, and anti-democratic person.”

Danjuma said that the statements contained in the book were reckless, ill-advised, and highly defamatory of him without any respect for his hard-earned reputation in Taraba and Nigeria at large.

“The defamatory statements which you published of, and concerning our client have caused him great discomfort, embarrassment, and annoyance, and lowered him in the estimation of right-thinking members of the public who have read the book. Since the publication, he has been inundated with calls and other contacts from several people and leaders within and outside Nigeria, who read the book and are disturbed and disappointed.

“Our client, being a revered octogenarian who has dedicated his life to the service of humanity is greatly distressed by your defamatory publication because of his reputation built by a labour of many decades has been assaulted and jolted by your insensitive, malicious, and contemptuous false publication.

“Accordingly, our client has instructed us to commence legal proceedings against you and the Holiness Revival Ministry Worldwide [as defendants]to seek appropriate judicial remedies,” the letter added.

The lawyers said remedies being sought include the defendant to within 90 days print, publish, and distribute a second edition of the book and apologise to Danjuma for all the “false statements published of and concerning him in the first edition.”

Also general damages in the sum of NI,000,000,000.00 for the defamatory statements published of and concerning the claimant on those pages and as an option for settlement within seven days.

The retired general also wants the respondent to submit to this office a written undertaking that within 90 days of the date of the undertaking, he “will print, publish, and distribute a second edition of the book retracting all those libelous statements.”