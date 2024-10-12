I Do Not Earn Wages From Covenant University...Bishop Oyedepo..339 Bags First Class

The Chancellor of Covenant University, Bishop David Oyedepo has said that he has not earned any wage from the Covenant University since its inception in 2001, adding that the testimonies and transformation of the students have been his earnings.

Oyedepo said this at the 19th Convocation of the Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State.

Out of the 1607 that graduated 339 students made first class, 762 came out with Second Class Upper, and 330 had Second Class Lower, while 25 had Third Class. 151 were awarded post-graduate degrees in different fields.





Sanmi Rilwan Oluwademilade, a graduate of Industrial Mathematics emerged as the Best Student with a 4.99 Cumulative GPA. Oluwasina, Gbemisola Hephzibah from the Department of International Relation had 4.97 Cumulative GPA.

He said that over the years, the transformation of graduates from Covenant University and their exploits in the aviation, fashion, banking, ICT and other industries have been his wages and earnings since the inception of the university

Oyedepo said: “l said this before God. I have not earned any wages from Covenant University since its inception. Your testimonies of success and breakthroughs in different fields of endeavors have been my earnings and wages,” he said.

He noted that he did not set out in life to look for what to gain but to contribute meaningfully to society.

He opined that focusing on God’s plan and purpose for one’s life is the sure pathway to success in life.

He charged the students not to think of what they want to gain but to contribute meaningfully to the growth of society.



