APC Suspends Minister Of Petroleum Lokpobiri

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has suspended the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and its 2019 governorship candidate, David Lyon, alongside other key party figures, over alleged anti-party activities.

Those suspended include the state Commissioner for Power, Kharim Kumoko; Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Peres Biewari; former state APC chairman, Jothan Amos; an ex-officio member of the APC National Executive Council, Godbless Diriwari; and the Southern Ijaw APC Youth Leader, Sabi Morgan.

The suspension also extends to APC Ward 3 Chairman, Omiebi Fuoebi, and Ward 4 Chairman, Claudius Odobu, along with their respective executive members.

The Chairman of APC in Ekeremor Local Government Area, Mitin Eniekenemi Senator, announced the indefinite suspension of Lokpobiri and Kumoko in Yenagoa, following a report by the party’s disciplinary committee.

He accused Lokpobiri of engaging in anti-party activities since the 2019 governorship election, which included supporting a faction within the party and backing Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 Bayelsa gubernatorial election.

Similarly, APC Chairman of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Ebikazi Gbefa, announced the suspension of David Lyon and seven others, accusing them of undermining the party’s candidates during recent elections and supporting the PDP.

The suspensions have been referred to the APC State Executive Council for ratification, with no questions taken from journalists at the briefing.