Bola Tinubu To Visit France From London

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has departed the United Kingdom for Paris, France, where he is expected to attend an “important engagement”.

This was disclosed by his Senior Special Assistant on Political and other matters, Ibrahim Kabir Masari.

Tweeting via his verified X handle, @KabirIbrah64, Masari said he had the honor of visiting President Tinubu at his private residence in the UK, where they engaged in productive discussions before he departed for Paris.

“Today, I had the honor of visiting President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR at his private residence in the United Kingdom, where we engaged in productive discussions. We then departed for Paris, France, for another important engagement”, Masari said.

However, details of the engagement were not made public.

President Tinubu departed Nigeria on Wednesday, October 2, for a two-week working vacation in the UK, as part of his annual leave.

Recall that Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on October 2, announced Tinubu’s departure for the two-week vacation

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today for the United Kingdom to begin a two-week vacation, part of his yearly leave.

“He will use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration’s economic reforms.” Onanuga had said.