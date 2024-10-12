‘Nigerians Are Suffering,’ Sen Ndume Begs Tinubu To Reduce Petrol Price

Former Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, on Friday, called on President Bola Tinubu to reduce the price of petrol, saying Nigerians are suffering.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, Ndume lamented that the astronomical increase in the prices of fuel, food, essential goods and services is becoming unaffordable to average Nigerians and the poor that form the majority

He said the bad elements are trying hard to pitch the people against the administration of President Bola Tinubu by pushing for harsh reforms and bad policies instead of controlling inflation and exchange rate that are making life unbearable for Nigerians.

The ranking senator said those who are bent on making the President look bad will stop at nothing in inflicting pains on Nigerians through the “so-called reforms until things get out of hand and the blame will be on President Tinubu.”

“I’m appealing to him to resist these bad people who want to pitch the people against his administration. The hardship these people are inflicting on Nigerians is becoming unbearable. I’m currently in Borno, and I know what I’m talking about. People are really suffering, hungry, frustrated and angry,” he said.

“I believe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu means well for Nigeria and Nigerians. I know this because I know what he stands for. But some of his advisers who don’t mean well for the people of this country give him the wrong advice.

“In Borno State here, many families can’t even feed anymore. The untold hardship of these frequent increases in prices is unimaginable. Farmers cannot even move their farm products anymore because of the high cost of transportation.

“Those who can still do this add the cost of transportation to the prices of food items they sell, and that’s why many people can’t feed again. People can’t travel anymore. To travel by road from Abuja to Maiduguri, for instance, is a fortune. How many of our people can afford that?

“I know that President Tinubu means well for Nigerians, and therefore he should not stay back and allow a few bad advisers to destroy this country. That’s why I’m begging him to do something before it is too late. It is not good to test the patience of Nigerians, and that’s exactly what these bad advisers are doing.

“As soon as the President returns to Nigeria, I urge him to look into these issues and address them urgently. The purchasing power of Nigerians is too poor, and they can’t afford the things that are being pushed on them every day by enemies of the state.”