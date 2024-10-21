Shock As Corpse Of Murdered Pregnant Woman Is Found At Owerri Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has explained how the dead body of a pregnant woman was discovered at the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, Imo State.

FAAN in response to a report claiming that a pregnant woman was raped to death at Imo Airport clarified that the incident was not perpetrated inside the airport.

The Interesting Things About Pha Din Pass, Dien Bien That Just A Few People Know

Director Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, Mrs. Obiageli Orahi, n a statement stated that on October 18, 2024, a report was made to Aviation Security (AVSEC) officers regarding a group of youths from Awaogwu Logara, a village bordering the airport, who were searching bush paths around the airport for a missing member of their community.

According to the statement, “the naked body of a female identified as Mrs. Chinwendu Amadi was discovered near Runway 17 axis bordering the Umueze Community.”

“All security operatives at the airport, including the Airport Commandant and DPO, were instantly alerted by the Airport Chief of Security,” it explained.

FAAN further explained that a team of Police officers from the Umuneke Division, Ngor Okpala Local Government area, led by Inspector Vicent N. on investigation observed that the deceased sustained several stabs on the abdomen while also observing that there were no blood splatters or signs of struggle where her body was recovered to indicate that she was murdered at that place.

It also added that FAAN night guards who were interrogated have not reported any unusual observations in the area in question.

The police have since removed her body for further investigation, the statement added.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria uses this medium to call on anyone who has information that would assist in the unravelling of this unfortunate incident to please contact relevant security agencies for prompt action. The perpetrators of this dastardly act must be brought to face the full wrath of the law.”



