UK Responds To Keyamo’s Letter On Air Peace’s Heathrow





The United Kingdom aviation authorities have expressed readiness to discuss the issue of slot allocation to Air Peace, the Nigerian carrier, in its tier-A airport in Heathrow, London.

In early September the Nigeria minister for Aviation and Aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, wrote a diplomatic letter to the United Kingdom aviation handlers requesting landing slots for Air Peace, at the UK’s Choice airport in Heathrow.

In response to the letter, the UK secretary of state for transport, Louise Haigh, said his department would be ready to “further discuss this matter” at the “upcoming International Civil Aviation Negotiations event in October 2024.”

This is on the heels of the threat by the federal government to deny UK carriers slots at the Lagos and Abuja airports.



