Escape Bid : Immigration Service Confirms Arrest Of Bobrisky At Seme Border

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has confirmed the arrest of Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky at the Seme Border in the early hours of Monday.

The public relations officer of the Service, Kenneth Udo, said Bobrisky was arrested because he is “a person of interest over recent issues of public concern “

Udo said in a statement in Abuja: “In keeping with its commitment to securing the borders, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) intercepted Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju otherwise known as Bobrisky at the Seme Border over an attempt to exit the country.

“The Service wishes to inform the public that OKUNEYE IDRIS is a person of interest over recent issues of public concern.

“He is undergoing interrogation and will be handed over to the appropriate Authorities for further action.

“The Service assures the public that it will continue to be civil and professional in its statutory responsibility of manning the Country’s Borders.”



