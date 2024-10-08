Rivers Crisis : We Acted Professionally..Egbetokun

RIVERS LG ELECTIONS: NPF ACTED IN LINE WITH COURT ORDER, REAFFIRMS NEUTRALITY

As IGP Orders Immediate Unsealing of all LG Secretariats in Rivers State

In response to the misinformation circulating in the media space with regards to the actions of the Nigeria Police Force in the Rivers State political arena, particularly regarding the just concluded Rivers State Local Government elections, the Force wishes to debunk the prevailing falsehood of partisanship and reaffirms its neutrality and non-interference in political affairs within the State and the country in general, as the NPF only acted in line with an existing court judgment of the Federal High Court.





Firstly, the Nigeria Police Force was served with an order of injunction by the Federal High Court made on the 19th of July, 2024, barring the Police from participating in the LG election, deeming it unlawful.





Secondly, the Rivers State High Court issued a counter order on the 4th of September, 2024, directing the Nigeria Police Force and other federal security agencies to provide security at the LG elections. It should be noted that the NPF was not joined as a party in this suit.





And thirdly, The Federal High Court that gave the earlier injunction delivered judgement on 30th September, 2024, nullifying all previous activities so far carried in respect of the LG election and ordered the Police to stay away from any attempt to provide security during the said election.





All these orders and counter orders were served on the Police. The IGP being a thoroughbred committed to operating within the legal framework forwarded the three court orders to the Force Legal section for advice. For the information of members of the public, the Force legal section boasts of sound and experienced lawyers who have distinguished themselves in the legal profession, including a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Based on the legal advice received from the Force Legal Office, the IGP ordered the Rivers State Police Command to abide by the ruling of the Federal High Court, and also communicated the same to the Governor of Rivers State via a letter with reference number CH:3514/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.38/260 dated 2nd October, 2024, where the IGP advised the Governor to also abide by the Court ruling in the interest of peace and well-being of the people of Rivers State.





The misinformation, triggered by the unwarranted outburst of the Executive Governor of Rivers State, based on no material fact was totally uncalled for, and unfair to the Law Enforcement Institutions in Nigeria, most especially his verbal attack on the person and office of the Inspector-General of Police. For the avoidance of doubts, the general public is free to profile the career journey of the Inspector-General of Police, and his track record in every place he has served, which undoubtedly show him as a man of honor, integrity and focus before and after his assumption of office as the 22nd Indigenous Inspector General of Police of Nigeria. The IGP is very well respected in the Association of Chiefs of Police, World Wide, particularly in Africa where he's currently serving as the Chairman of the West African Police Chiefs Committee (WAPCCO) and providing meritorious leadership within the West African Chiefs of Police. We have seen Chiefs of Police from accross the world coming to attend his events in Nigeria and extending several invitations to him. For the first time, the president of Interpol was at the opening ceremony of the Nigeria Police conference and retreat in Owerri, last year under this IGP. Let us please observe some decorum in our politics in Nigeria.





It is also instructive to note that the NPF does not intend to engage in any form of media tussle or war with the person of the Executive Governor of Rivers State, his administration or his political affiliations but will continued to play its role as a neutral body in all forms of political activities undistracted. Similarly, suffice to say that the Local Government elections were generally peaceful nation wide especially in states where the Police were in charge of security.





In the same vein, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, directed the immediate unsealing of all Local Government Council Secretariats in Rivers State which were previously sealed when violence erupted in the state over who control the local government secretariat between elected chairmen whose tenure expired and caretaker committee inaugurated by the state government which matter was pending in court. The unsealing yesterday 06/10/24 after the police received the report that elected chairmen has been sworn in by the state government. The decision to unseal the Local Government Secretariats was informed by the need to maintain neutrality in the political development in the state and allowing smooth functioning of democratic institutions in the state.

The IGP however condemns the spate of violent confrontations and attacks at some local government secretariats leading to destruction of government facilities in the state, immediately after the unsealing of the secretariats. He has promptly tasked the state Commissioner of police to rise up to the occasion and restore law and order in the state

The IGP emphasizes the Force's commitment to maintaining law and order, upholding democratic principles, and fostering peace, unity, and progress across the nation.