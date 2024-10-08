Popular Nigerian Musician Goes Missing Days After Insulting Burna Boy On Social Media





Controversial singer, Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, has gone missing days after calling out famous Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

Burna Boy’s Grammy Award win was questioned shortly after popular American rapper Sean Combs, popularly known as P Diddy, was arrested.

Following Diddy’s arrest, netizens questioned the duo’s relationship, speculating that Diddy had influenced Burna Boy’s Grammys win because he came on board.

Speed Darlington, in reaction to the development, asked the African Giant ‘how many oil Diddy used for him before he won the Grammy.’

The controversial singer also claimed that it was after Burna Boy visited Diddy that his career launched into the limelight.

However, days after making the video and soiling Burna’s reputation, the singer has been reportedly missing for three days.

This development was disclosed by a close associate of Speed Darlington, who identified herself as Constancecee.

She wrote on her Instagram stories: “Good evening everyone.. Urgent Notice: It has come to our notice that our man, Speeddarlington (Akpi) has been missing for days now (3 days now).

“The last post on his page was made 3 days ago which is unlike him, and until now no one has heard from him. We have all tried to reach him but no avail.

“There is no confirmed reason for his disappearance but could possibly be a result he must have made before now.

“Please, this is important. If there is any important information anybody has concerncing this, please reach out to me or do not hesistate to put it out. We would as well keep everyone posted if we get something.”

Hours after the news of Speed Darlington’s disappearance, Burna Boy, via his X page, wrote: “7 is real. Who’s missing.”

There have been no words from the police on the incident