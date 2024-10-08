I Have No Regret Conducting LG Poll...Gov Fubara









Governor Siminalayi Fubara has urged his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, to let go of any grip he desires to have over Rivers State and allow peace reign in the oil-rich state

Fubara, who stated this on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday, said he does not regret conducting the local government election in the state last Saturday despite the resistance by Wike’s men in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I have all the guts to do these things,” the governor said, asking his predecessor to let go of whatever hold he thought he had over the South-South state.

The governor said he has kept all “understanding” he had with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to ensure peace in the state but the issue has continued to escalate.

“There is nothing I have not done on this earth for peace to reign. I can tell you the number of times I have knelt to beg that let’s allow this issue to go. I have done everything,” Fubara said.

Asked what his message to Wike would be if they met, Fubara said, “I’ll tell him (Wike) that it has gotten to a point where he needs to let go. We need peace in this state.

“You don’t necessarily need to win all the fights; at times, you just let go for the sake of the good people of Rivers State and the love that you have always professed for the state. We need to secure the state.

“Fubara will leave tomorrow. Who knows who is going to come? It might be through him or another person but we need to secure the state.”

‘No Need To Destroy Rivers’

Fubara said election periods are over and it’s time for governance. He urged the FCT minister to give peace a chance.

“What I am appealing is: everyone should sheathe their swords. Even to the minister, my oga (my boss), there is no need to destroy this state.

“He (Wike) once ruled this state and the state was an envy of every other state. Another person is there now, what we need now is the support, after four years or eight years, who knows? I will also leave and someone else will take over. That should be the spirit.

“When it comes to the election period, you can fight and do whatever but now is the time for governance. We need all the support,” the governor said.

Fubara said all Nigerians know that he has no hand in the destruction of local government secretariats in Rivers State.

The governor noted that he sounded the alarm on Sunday evening when he swore in 23 newly elected LG chairpersons in the state that some aggrieved political actors had mobilised to destabilise the peace of the state on Monday.

Violent clashes erupted in at least four local government areas—with parts of the buildings in Eleme, Ikwerre, and Emohua council premises set ablaze by rampaging political hoodlums, while gunshots were fired sporadically in Ahoada East to resist the new council officials.

The burning of LG secretariats followed the withdrawal of the police officers securing the 23 council secretariats by the commissioner of police.

Though the PDP, APC, and the police opted out of the exercise that produced the newly elected LG chairmen, Fubara insisted that the election be held on Saturday.

After the exercise was held amid heightened tension, the Action People’s Party (APP) won 22 chairmanship positions out of 23 in the oil-rich state while the Action Alliance (AA) won a seat.

Fubara immediately swore in the 23 newly elected local government chairmen on Sunday but some of the LG bosses were attacked upon assumption of office on Monday. Some council secretariats were also set ablaze by political opponents.

President Bola Tinubu has since ordered the police to secure the local government secretariats in the oil-rich state.