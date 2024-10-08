Fubara Is PDP’s Leader In Rivers, Not Wike ..PDP Chieftain Bode George

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has called for reconciliation between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike so that peace can return to Rivers State.

There has been political tension in the state with a series of disturbing events since both men fell out politically.

The latest is the burning of some local government secretariats in the state on Monday when the newly elected local government officials were to start work.

Reacting to the incident on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, George said his main interest is seeing peace reign in the oil-rich state again.

He said that he is not going to take sides with anybody but will only want justice, equity and fairness in the politics of Rivers State.

He, however, said that Governor Fubara is the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and needs the support of everyone in the party to succeed.

“Justice is, who is the leader of the party in the state? It is not the minister, it is this governor,” George said.

“So, we have to stand by him – the beauty of it is he stated categorically that he wasn’t leaving the party and then they carried out this election.”



