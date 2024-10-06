Revealed: Real Reasons Wizkid Is Fighting Davido

Fresh facts have emerged into why Wizkid and Davido’s ongoing battle may not subside anytime soon.

In recent days, social media has been abuzz with news of Wizkid’s renewed attacks on his rival, Davido. These provocations have raised eyebrows, with many questioning the reasons behind Wizkid’s aggressive stance against the superstar.

Once regarded as friends and collaborators, Wizkid and Davido shared a close bond that was evident in their early collaborations and public displays of support for each other.

However, their relationship began to sour over the years, marked by competitive tensions that culminated in a public feud. Some fans attribute the fracture to the intense competition in the Afrobeat scene, where both artists have emerged as titans, each vying for the top spot.

Investigation uncovered some of the reasons Wizkid’s outburst took a disturbing dimension with multiple factors believed to be fueling Wizkid’s anger and outbursts toward Davido.

One significant issue is Davido’s absence from Wizkid’s mother’s burial in Lagos State about a year ago, a personal loss that reportedly affected Wizkid deeply.

Additionally, tensions have been heightened by a cold war between Davido and fellow artiste Tiwa Savage. Earlier this year, Tiwa filed a police complaint against Davido, accusing him of making threats against her after she perceived a taunt related to their personal lives.

This disagreement escalated when Tiwa posted a photo with the mother of one of Davido’s children on her Instagram story.

In her police report, Tiwa described Davido’s actions as a direct threat to her life and dignity, stating, “If anything were to happen to me or my family, I want the police to hold Davido responsible.”

Following this incident, both stars unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Lagos State police confirmed they had received Tiwa’s report. Efforts to mediate between the two were made, but the underlying tension remained unresolved.

Wizkid, a close friend of Tiwa, was said to have expressed his frustration over Davido’s alleged threats, suggesting that Davido’s wealth enables him to intimidate others.

This sentiment was evident in a recent tweet from Wizkid, where he stated, “Naija is a place the rich weaponize poverty… Call you 001 you delusional f***.” He further claimed superiority in talent, style, and wealth, declaring, “Fuck you and your dad’s money; we got ours.”

Adding fuel to the fire, a source informed R that several international deals initially offered to Wizkid were instead signed by Davido, who reportedly secured higher fees.

A notable example is the Puma endorsement deal, which Wizkid turned down, only for Davido to step in and accept, further intensifying the rivalry between the two.

There was also the angle of the allegations that Davido has taking over an over $3m endorsement deal that Wizkid had with one of Nigeria's biggest banks

Both artists have left indelible marks on the music industry and culture, but their friendship has seen numerous ups and downs.

The latest altercation has raised questions about the potential for reconciliation. According to a source who wished to remain anonymous, Davido has chosen to sever ties with Wizkid, stating, “With all that he said, there can’t be friendship or relationship. Wizkid spilled too much, and dragging his family into this unprovoked social media war was the height of it.”

In light of the ongoing feud, some heavyweights in the industry have decided to stay out of their conflict this time, urging both artists to grow up and stop making a mockery of themselves.

They have warned Wizkid to refrain from saying or acting in ways he might not be proud of 10 years from now.

Currently, Davido is focusing on his career and has instructed his camp not to engage with Wizkid’s provocations.

As the rivalry continues to unfold, fans and observers alike are left wondering how this battle will evolve and whether any resolution is possible in the future.

The once-close friendship between Wizkid and Davido now appears irreparably fractured, leaving a lasting impact on the Nigerian music scene.



