Peter Obi Kneels Before New Asagba of Asaba, Predicts Successful Reign

The ancient city of Asaba came alive on Saturday, October 05, 2024 as notable dignitaries and citizens gathered to witness the historic coronation of Professor Epiphany Chibuogu Azinge, SAN, as the 14th Asagba of Asaba. Among those in attendance was Mr. Peter Obi, who expressed his joy at being part of the occasion, describing it as “momentous, not only for the people of Asaba but for all who appreciate the value of tradition and leadership.”

Professor Azinge, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and distinguished academic, ascended to the throne after decades of remarkable contributions to Nigeria’s legal and academic sectors. His coronation represents a new era for the Asaba Kingdom, as he takes on the mantle of leadership in a community steeped in history and cultural significance.

The ceremony was a grand celebration, attracting well-wishers from across Nigeria, including traditional rulers, government officials, and members of the legal fraternity. In his remarks, Obi highlighted Prof. Azinge’s outstanding service in law and education, stating: “His elevation to this revered position reflects his lifetime of service, both in academia and in law, where his contributions have been exceptional. His coronation marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Asaba Kingdom.”

In keeping with tradition, Obi humbly paid his respects to the newly crowned Asagba by kneeling before him. Reflecting on the gesture, he noted: “This act of reverence speaks to our age-long shared cultural heritage and the honour we accord to our traditional values and leadership. Moments like these highlight the importance of preserving our rich cultural heritage, which is vital for building the productive society we aspire to, one necessary for a new Nigeria.”

As the 14th Asagba, Prof. Azinge’s reign is anticipated to bring peace, progress, and prosperity to the people of Asaba, reinforcing the values that have long sustained the kingdom. Many attendees, including Mr. Obi, voiced their confidence in Prof. Azinge’s ability to lead Asaba into a brighter future, commending his proven leadership skills.

In closing, Obi added: “It was a privilege to witness such a historic event and to join in the festivities that celebrated both the rich heritage of Asaba and the outstanding leadership qualities of Prof. Azinge. I wish him many fruitful years as the Asagba, and may his reign bring peace, progress, and prosperity to his people.”