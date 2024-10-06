Akpabio, Minister Laud Conduct Of Akwa Ibom LG Election

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio has commended the conduct of the Local Government election in Akwa Ibom State
Akpabio made the commendations after casting his vote at the election on Saturday in his ward
He commended the State Independent Electoral Commission for the professionalism displayed during the election
He also commended the State Government for providing an enabling environment for Akwa Ibomites to come òut and vote
In the same vain a Chieftain an APC Chieftain and Minister of State, Petroleum Resources( Gas) Rt. Hon. Ekeperikpe Ekpo has commended Governor Umo Eno on free and fair local government polls in AKwa Ibom State.
The Minister stated this after casting his vote at the election held on Saturday
Video Clip Of Minister Of Petroleum ( Gas ) Speaking After Casting His Vote
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DAv-vF2I0Sv/?igsh=MTlvYnFlMnVtd3ZvNA==