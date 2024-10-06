Gov Eno Appoints Daughter To Take Over First Lady’s Office , NGO

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has announced that the office of the First Lady of the State will continue functioning, with Helen Eno Obareki as the coordinator, to immortalize his deceased wife, Patience Eno.

Governor Eno announced while receiving the wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu, who was on a condolence visit at the Government House, Uyo, on Friday, to commiserate with the Governor and people of Akwa Ibom State on the demise of the state’s First Lady.

He assured his administration will continue to sustain and broaden the visions and programmes initiated through the Office of the First Lady, as he affirmed Helen, being the first daughter from his 38 years of marriage with Patience as his choice person to assume the role and to sustain the legacy of the deceased.

“It is not an easy task ahead, but to continue to sustain the office of the First Lady, I want to please introduce our daughter Helen and hand her over to you Ma. She will continue to coordinate the office, your Excellency. She will be working with all of our mothers, the Deputy Governor, and the Commissioner for Women’s Affairs,” Governor Eno stated.

‘Irreplaceable’

I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to all our distinguished visitors who have stood by my family during this difficult time. The immense support and love we’ve received following the passing of my beloved wife, Pastor (Mrs) Patience Umo Eno, has been overwhelming and… pic.twitter.com/6RCb6xVC5y

— Pastor Umo Eno (@_PastorUmoEno) October 5, 2024

In his tribute, the Governor described the departed First Lady as a perfect example of the biblical virtuous woman, his closest prayer partner, chair leader as well as his best critique.

He described her death as an irreplaceable loss, recalling his coinage of the “Golden Boy” catchphrase which upturned the tide of attacks on his person and appearance.

“I got married to my wife when when she was 19 years, and I was 22. I called her Oluwa-Kemi because God gave her to me as a comforter, someone who gave me succour. We have journeyed through life, thick and thin, victories and defeats. We are perplexed because we have lost someone irreplaceable,” the governor said.

“She was my biblical description of a virtuous woman in all ramifications. She was my Cheerleader and also my best critic. So for me, the mourning is a lifetime mourning.”

The Akwa Ibom State Governor further expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his show of love and support in the period of grief and particularly to the Nation’s First Lady for her prayers and words of encouragement, also appreciating condolences from other Nigerians and Akwa Ibomites, as he restated his resolve to continue working with the President, irrespective of party differences.

“You have been consistently, and truly a mother of the the nation, drawing all your children close. So I want to thank you. This visit and this very big delegation, with Her Excellency’s sister wives of governors and all of the entourage that you have brought, further confirms that you are the mother of the nation,” he said.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in her message of condolence during the visit, expressed deep regrets over the demise of the Late Patience Eno, whom she described as a warm, God-fearing and peaceful woman, who was very supportive of her pet project at the national level and also supported her husband to succeed in office as State Governor.

The President’s wife commended Governor Eno’s resolve to maintain the office of the First Lady in the State and his choice of Helen to man the office, assuring the Governor’s daughter of support to help her further the lofty visions of the State First Lady’s office as well as give required support towards her father’s success in office.

High points were prayers by the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, and the wife of Bayelsa State Governor, Gloria Diri; and the signing of the condolence register, by Oluremi Tinubu.







