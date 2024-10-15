Police Dismiss Three Officers Over Death Of Qoyum Ishola In Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command wishes to provide an important update regarding the investigation into the tragic incident involving the loss of Qoyum Abdulyekeen Ishola on 4th September, 2024.

After a thorough investigation and an internal disciplinary trial, the three officers involved –AP/No 233828 INSPR. Abiodun Kayode, AP/No 287410 INSPR. James Emmanuel, and F/No 497868 SGT. Oni Philip; have been found guilty of the following offenses.

1. Leaving Beat.

2. Corrupt Practices.

3. Unlawful or Unnecessary exercise of authority.

Consequently, they have been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force, with effect from 4th October, 2024. They will be arraigned in court soonest.

This decisive action highlights the unwavering commitment of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, NPM, PhD to upholding justice, professionalism, and accountability across the Nigeria Police Force.

Under his leadership, we are resolute in ensuring that officers conduct themselves with integrity, and any breach of ethical standards, particularly in cases leading to loss of life, will be met with stiff response.

The Kwara State Police Command, led by Commissioner of Police, CP Victor Olaiya psc(+), extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Qoyum Abdulyekeen Ishola. We share in their grief and remain committed to providing them with support during this difficult period.

We urge the public to always exercise patience and trust in the legal process, as we remain dedicated to maintaining law and order within Kwara State. The Command appreciates the cooperation of all citizens and assures them that justice has been served.



