Gov Eno Meets New LG Chairmen As Uyo LG Chairman, Uwemedimo Udo Emerges ALGON Chairman





Chairman of Uyo Local Government Council, Dr. Uwemedimo Udo has emerged the new Chairman of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in the State.

This was disclosed at the first formal meeting of the Chairmen with the Governor since their inauguration on Monday October 7, 2024, held at the EXCO chambers, Government House, Uyo.

To work with Dr. Udo, in the new ALGON leadership are the Chairmen of Ikot Ekpene and Eket Local Government Councils -Mr. Aniefiok Nkom and Akaninyene Tommy who emerged as Vice Chairman and Secretary respectively.

Addressing the Chairmen, the Governor congratulated them on their successful emergence both at the party primaries and local government elections.





He urged the local government helmsmen to build bridges of unity and development, and not walls of hatred and unnecessary partisanship.

Governor Eno reiterated that as the Chief Security Officers of their respective local government areas, they are expected to live within their respective areas, to feel the pulse and concerns of their constituents, and also design ways of improving the welfare of the people at the grassroots in line with the Arise Agenda, whose critical area of concentration among others is rural development.

He maintained that local government areas have been given full autonomy, and accompanying rights and responsibilities, but advised on the need to be conscious of some shared responsibilities, and the need for collaboration to develop the rural areas.

Governor Eno who was recently honoured as a Champion of Democracy urged them to avoid the winner -takes all syndrome, and to be magnanimous in victory by working across party lines and to respect constituted authority both the state and the national levels.

In their separate remarks, the Chairmen of Uyo, Ikot Ekpene, Essien Udim and Nsit Ibom appreciated the Governor for his support and fatherly disposition, which according to them, will remain a model for them at the grassroots.

They assured the Governor of their commitment to fulfilling their respective campaign promises, and willingness to up the ante in grassroots governance.