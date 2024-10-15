Assets : Late Herbert Wigwe’s Family Responds To Media Reports

Family Statement

We, the family of Pastor Shyngle Wigwe, wish to address a recent article titled “Family Dispute Erupts Over Estate of Late Banking Executive Herbert Wigwe” published on October 13, 2024.

This article has unfortunately spread widely across social and national media. While we recognize the role of the press in sharing news, it is vital that such reports are based on truth and accuracy.

To clarify, at no point has Pastor Shyngle Wigwe requested 20% of the estate of the late Herbert Wigwe. Neither has there been any such request by other family members. The article's claim that this demand contradicts Herbert's will is entirely false and misleading. The facts regarding the estate are already publicly available in the Probate Registry, where an affidavit clearly outlines the correct details. A simple search by your reporters would have revealed this truth.





During this painful time of grief, our family remains united, focusing on healing and growing stronger together. We have no intention of engaging in a public defense because there are no sides to take. The only truth is that we are navigating this immense loss and will continue to do so with dignity.





Herbert Wigwe's legacy as a visionary banker and entrepreneur is what should be remembered. He transformed Access Bank into a national leader and devoted himself to empowering others through initiatives like The HOW Foundation, which focused on education and healthcare. These are the values that define his life and should be the focus, rather than unfounded speculation.





We respectfully urge your publication to correct the inaccuracies in the report and to exercise greater diligence in fact-checking future stories.

Sincerely,

Emeka Wigwe for the

The Family of Pastor Shyngle Wigwe.