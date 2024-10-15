Breaking: Court Orders Verydarkman To Delete All Posts On Femi Falana

The Lagos State High Court has ordered controversial social media critic Martin Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, to remove defamatory comments and videos concerning lawyer and human rights activist Femi Falana (SAN) and his son, Folarin.

The court also ordered him to pay N500 million to them for libel, as stated in the pre-action bundle of the judgment.

Justice M. O. Idowu delivered the ruling in suit no: ID/8584/GCM/2024 on Tuesday.

According to him, the publications made by VeryDarkMan on his social media accounts on September 24, 2024, linking Bobrisky to Falz and his father were defamatory and injurious to their public image.

Dawodu stated, “According to the applicants (Falz and Falana), the defendant (VeryDarkMan) knew these statements (Bobrisky’s claims) were false and untrue but proceeded to publish them to injure their reputation.

“Furthermore, the defamatory statements are still trending on the defendant (VeryDarkMan)’s several online platforms and the injury to their reputation continues as long as the publication remains online.”

More details later

Punch