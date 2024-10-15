Breaking: Court Orders Verydarkman To Delete All Posts On Femi Falana

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Lagos State High Court has ordered controversial social media critic Martin Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, to remove defamatory comments and videos concerning lawyer and human rights activist Femi Falana (SAN) and his son, Folarin.

The court also ordered him to pay N500 million to them for libel, as stated in the pre-action bundle of the judgment.

Justice M. O. Idowu delivered the ruling in suit no: ID/8584/GCM/2024 on Tuesday.

According to him, the publications made by VeryDarkMan on his social media accounts on September 24, 2024, linking Bobrisky to Falz and his father were defamatory and injurious to their public image.

Dawodu stated, “According to the applicants (Falz and Falana), the defendant (VeryDarkMan) knew these statements (Bobrisky’s claims) were false and untrue but proceeded to publish them to injure their reputation.

“Furthermore, the defamatory statements are still trending on the defendant (VeryDarkMan)’s several online platforms and the injury to their reputation continues as long as the publication remains online.”

More details later

Punch

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال