Pro Wike Rivers Assembly Members Declare Fubara Backed Lawmakers’ Seats Vacant

The Rivers State House of Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule has declared the seats of Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and three other pro-Fubara lawmakers vacant following their absence from sittings for 152 days.

Making this known during plenary today, Speaker Martin Amaewhule pointed out that Ehie did not properly write to inform the house of his new office, and as such his seat has been declared vacant.

Regarding Victor Oko-Jumbo and the two others, the House held three separate votes to declare their seats vacant for absenteeism from sitting for 152 days consecutively without notification or permission, in violation of the 1999 constitution.

The Assembly further agreed to write to INEC to conduct elections to replace the now vacant seats within 90 days to provide representation for their people.

Also, the house agreed to give Governor Fubara another opportunity to present the 2024 Appropriations Bill following the nullification by the Appeal Court of the N800bn bill, which he had presented to a parallel House led by Edison Ehie.



