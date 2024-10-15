Impunity :EFCC Breaks Into Radio Station, Arrest Presenter During Live Programme

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have raided Urban Radio 94.5FM, Enugu, arresting a presenter during live programme.

In a statement on Tuesday, the station apologised to its listeners over disruption of the programme.

It said the invasion occurred at 6:45pm on Monday when the ‘Prime Time’ programme was ongoing.

Urban Radio said operatives abducted presenters and seized communication equipment without disclosing reasons for their actions.

“The Board and Management of Urban Radio 94.5FM, Enugu regrets the abrupt halting and disruption of our programme on Monday evening.”

“Armed men identifying as the EFCC had barged into the studio and interrupted the live program ‘Prime – Time’, forcefully abducted our presenters and took away our communication equipment for reasons they vehemently refused to disclose.”





“Whilst we are following up with the matter, we will continue to inform our dear listeners accordingly through this medium. Once again, we apologize for the unethical break-in into our live studio and disruption of your favourite programmes and hope that the matter will be resolves as soon as possible and for whatever the reasons.”

However, Dele Oyewale, EFCC spokespesman, has defended the anti-graft agency’s action, saying the agency was at the station to arrest Favour Ekoh, a presenter, over alleged involvement in a ponzi scheme in which 103 Nigerians were defrauded.

The EFCC spokesperson said only Ekoh was arrested and that operatives did not take away communication equipment.

He said operatives of the agency tracked the presenter to the station after she shunned several invitations.

Many Nigerians have condemned the manner with which the EFCC carried out the arrest

Most of them who spoke on social media were of the opinion that the officers should have waited after the live programme before arresting the suspect