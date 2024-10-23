Police Arrest Two Suspects Over Murder Of Physically Challenged Principal In Abuja

Two suspects have been arrested by operatives of the FCT Police Command in connection with the killing of the principal of Abuja Rehabilitation Centre, Bala Tsoho Musa in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

Deputy Public Relations Officer of FCT Police Command, ASP Apeverga Patrick who confirmed the arrest said one of the suspects is alleged to be a close family member of the murdered principal, while the second suspect was a former domestic staff to the deceased.

Musa, popularly known as “Comrade,” was reportedly found dead on Friday night inside the Centre, located in Kuchiko, a community in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory where his lifeless body was found alongside his wheelchair.

It was disclosed to newsmen that a piece of wood, believed to have been used to hit his head, was found at the scene, while two of his mobile phones were missing.

The Centre was originally set up by the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA for skill acquisition training for beggars and others arrested in the Territory for public nuisance.