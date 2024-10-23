Police Intensifies Investigation Into Missing Rivers Youth Corper

The Rivers State Police Command is actively investigating the disappearance of Mr. Yahaya Faruk, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member who was deployed to Community Secondary School, Ikuru Town, and has been missing since October 14, 2024.

On October 15, 2024, the principal of Community Secondary School, Ikuru Town, Mr. Anderson Awaji Ogbana, reported to the Ngo Divisional Police Headquarters that Mr. Faruk could not be located within the school premises or the surrounding community. It was later revealed that Mr. Faruk had been involved in casual employment with LDM Mining Company, also located in Ikuru Town.

Upon receiving this report, the Police summoned Mr. Wen Hauiguo, the manager of LDM Mining Company, for questioning. On October 16, 2024, he was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), where he admitted to employing Mr. Faruk as a casual worker on the night shift, from 4:00 PM to midnight.

However, Mr. Wen stated that he was unaware of Mr. Faruk’s status as a serving corps member. Further inquiries were conducted with the site manager, Mr. Lai Ding Chi, who disclosed that on the evening of October 14, 2024, between 9:00 and 10:00 PM, two unidentified individuals arrived on a motorcycle, after which Mr. Faruk left his duty post and accompanied them.

In addition, several other individuals who worked alongside Mr. Faruk during the same shift - Joseph Godstime, Levi Stephen, Ejit-Awaji Michael, and Ishmael Jireh - have also been questioned under caution, all of whom denied any involvement in the disappearance.

On October 18, 2024, the Commissioner of Police personally interviewed all parties involved. The Command has adopted a multi-pronged approach, utilizing advanced technology to expedite the search for Mr. Faruk. In addition, officers from the State CID have been directed to collaborate with the Community Development Committee (CDC) and other key stakeholders in Ikuru Town, with the aim of strengthening local efforts to locate the missing corps member.

The CDC Chairman has assured the Police that the community is fully engaged in the search, having extended their efforts to neighbouring areas, and is optimistic that positive developments will emerge soon.

The Rivers State Police Command remains committed to uncovering the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Mr. Yahaya Faruk, calls on his family to reach out to the Command for collaborative efforts, and urges anyone with pertinent information to assist the investigation.



