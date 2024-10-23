Breaking: FG Drops Money Laundering Charges Against Binance Executive Gambaryan

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has discharged Binance executive Tigran Gambayran from money laundering charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Emeka Nwite discharged Mr Gambayran on health grounds, corroborated by the EFCC.

The EFCC informed the court that the case could not proceed on the last adjourned date due to Mr Gambayran’s health condition, which, according to him, the state has managed effectively.

The Commission stated that a report from the Nigerian Correctional Service, through the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), now indicates that Mr Gambayran’s health has deteriorated to the extent that he can hardly walk without the assistance of a wheelchair, in addition to suffering from other health issues.

What Transpired in Court

In open court, the EFCC acknowledged that Mr Gambayran needs to undergo surgery and that the surgery and recovery will take some time, potentially impacting the pace of the trial.

Counsel to the EFCC Ekele Iheanacho SAN stated that the government has reviewed the case and recognized that Mr Gambayran is merely an employee of Binance, whose status in the matter has no significant impact.

He also considered some critical diplomatic and international meetings involving the Nigerian government and its U.S. counterpart, saying the federal government has now resolved to discontinue the charges against Mr Gambayran.

He urged the court to discharge Gambayran accordingly.

Mr Gambayran’s counsel Mark Mordi SAN, did not object to the withdrawal of the case against his client.

But he requested that since one of the reasons for the withdrawal, as stated by the prosecution, is that his client is an employee of Binance, the court’s order should be an acquittal rather than a discharge.

Justice Emeka Nwite struck out the money laundering charge against MrGambayran.

He ordered the immediate release of Mr Gambayran from the Nigerian Correctional Service, Kuje.