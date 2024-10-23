Players Injured As Bus Conveying Kano Pillars Team To Jos Crashes

Many players of the Kano Pillars FC U-19 team sustained injuries in a road accident on Tuesday while en route to the New Jos Stadium for their Matchday 5 fixture in the inaugural U-19 Youth League against Plateau United U-19.

According to the media directorate of the team, several players and the driver sustained injuries in the accident and have been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“Thankfully, no fatalities have been reported at this time, and the medical team is closely monitoring the situation.




“We extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to everyone affected and will provide further updates as more information becomes available.”

