On The Run : EFCC Declares Oil Merchant Bolaji Akinduro Wanted Over Alleged Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared oil mogul Bolaji Akinduro wanted for alleged fraud.

A statement by the EFCC urged the public to provide information on Akinduro’s whereabouts.

His last known address is 272, Patience Coker Street, Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Akinduro, 51, is the executive chairman of Total Grace Oil and Gas Investment Limited. He is accused of obtaining money under false pretence and committing stealing by conversion.

Akinduro, an indigene of Ondo State, is advised to report to the EFCC offices in Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, or Abuja.

"Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices or through 08093322644; its e-mail address: info@efcc.gov.ng or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies."