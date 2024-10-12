Councillorship Candidate Shot Dead In Ogun

As the Ogun State local government Elections draw nearer, there was a deep tension in Oke-Ilewo area of Abeokuta following the killing of All Progressives Congress APC candidate, Ward 15, Adeleke Adeyinka this afternoon at Jide Jones area of Abeokuta City. 

The assailants was said to have arrived in a tinted car and the guys who wanted to strike came down and shot him, and later hit him with stones till he finally gave up the ghost. 

Before Adeyinka Adeleke death, he was with the transport union in Panseke area of Aboekuta. 

Also, The deceased was a former youth leader of Abeokuta South Local Government before his Aspiration for the post of Councilor of his ward.

He was described as an amazing fellow who served his people whole hearted .

