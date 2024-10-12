NCC EVC Attends Annual Governance Conference

This was his post on the event

At the 2024 Annual Corporate Governance Conference, I had the opportunity to speak on the topic: “Corporate Survival and Sustainability—The New Face of Governance in the Nigerian Telecoms Sector.”

I reflected on the remarkable growth of Nigeria’s telecom industry and its significant contribution to our country’s GDP. Today, governance in our sector goes beyond compliance; it’s the key to survival, sustainability, and continued growth.

“Survival” and “sustainability” are no longer optional—they’re essential for corporate success. Companies in our sector are facing rising regulatory, environmental, and societal pressures. To thrive, we need governance frameworks that not only ensure compliance but also promote innovation, trust, and long-term value. At the Nigerian Communications Commission, we see good corporate governance as more than a checklist; it must be a culture ingrained at every level of an organization.

In today’s fast-evolving world, corporate governance isn’t just a regulatory requirement—it’s the foundation of the telecom industry’s success and sustainability. As leaders, it’s our responsibility to ensure our governance frameworks are robust, adaptable, and in tune with the changing global landscape.-

Dr. Aminu Maida @dr_aminumaida