How Bandits Raided My Hometown, Kill Six..Former Army Spokesman Gen Kukasheka

A former army spokesman, Brigadier-General Sani Kukasheka, has said he did not view the recent bandits’ attack on his hometown during which he lost a brother as personal.

He said it was not the first time such an attack would happen in the area, adding that banditry attacks have affected him relatives in the past.

On Monday morning, bandits attacked Kukasheka, the hometown of the former army spokesperson, during which they shot four persons dead and injured five others.

On that day, they shot and instantly killed Shuaibu Abdullahi, Saifullahi Aminu, Abubakar Usman and Sagir Abdullahi.

Those wounded were Habibu Isufu, Abba Hassan, Ado Adamu, Bala Garba and Kabiru Abdullahi.

Two amongst the injured later died while receiving treatment at the hospital, raising the number of fatalities to six, including the younger brother of the retired general.

The wife of the chief imam of the village was kidnapped during the attack.

Speaking on the incident, the former army spokesman said the attackers came around 10am on Monday and opened fire on residents.

He said almost all the casualties were family men with many dependants.

“You can see the humanitarian crisis this attack has caused. My brother had a wife and a male child and one young boy was sent on an errand by his mother. Other victims were breadwinners of their families. One of them was catering for over 30 people.

“This is not the first attack that affected my immediate family. My wife’s younger sister was once abducted in a neighbouring village of Yaba. My wife’s elder brother was shot next to my house and on the same day, my mother-in-law was kidnapped; she spent 17 days in captivity close to Eid el Kabir.

“Just three days ago, there was an attack on Malumfashi town in which the bandits killed three persons and abducted the spouse of one Alhaji Yahuza and children.

“Therefore, it is not a personal thing. Although I don’t know their motives, I see it as a common problem that requires an urgent solution.

“Anyone living around this area is vulnerable, especially in Kankara. All we need to do is intensify intelligence and information gathering about them. It cannot continue like that, they will not stop, therefore they need to be stopped” he said.

