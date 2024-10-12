LGA Buildings Arson: Rivers Judicial Commission Calls For Memoranda

The Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry has called on members of the public to forward their Memoranda to it.

As a commission of inquiry, it is saddled to investigate the arson, killings and other wanton destruction of property at some Local Government Council Secretariat in the State.

Such wanton destruction was experienced on the 7th October 2024, a day after elected Local Government chairmen were sworn-in by the Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

This call for Memoranda is coming five days after the Judicial Commission of Inquiry was so inaugurated.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Commission's chairman Hon. Justice Ibiwengi Roseline Minakiri and the Secretary, Dr. (Mrs.) Inying S. I. Brown.

The statement said it is expecting memoranda from all affected and interested persons, including Civil society, Organizations and the General Public.

Such Memoranda, which must be two (2) hard copies (soft copy on CD or Flash Drive are optional), typed, and double-spaced.

The memoranda must also be addressed to the Commission's Secretariat at Room 002, Wing A, Ground Floor, Point Block, Rivers State Secretariat Complex, Port Harcourt.

As an option, the memoranda can also be submitted or forwarded via the email ; rsjponarsonsandkilings @gmail.com

Last day allowed for such submissions is the Friday 18th October, 2024.

The commission has the following as terms of reference:

1. Determine the underlying causes of violence and identify the individuals or groups responsible for the attacks on some Local Government Councils Headquarters and the harm caused to citizens;

2. Evaluate the extent of damage to property, infrastructure, and human life, and estimate the financial losses incurred;

3. Examine whether the violence was politically motivated and if so, identify the key players and their role in instigating the violence;

4. Assess the effectiveness of the security agencies' response to the violence and identify areas for improvement;

5. Investigate the actions of individuals or groups involved in the violence in the face of relevant laws, including the Violence Against Person (Prohibition) Act 2015;

6. Advise on adequate compensation and support for victims and their families, as well as measure to prevent future occurrences;

7. Make recommendations on long-term strategies to prevent similar incidents in the future, including recommendations for policy reforms, community engagement, and conflict resolution mechanisms;

8. Recommend appropriate sanctions for individual and groups found culpable;

9. Make other relevant recommendations in light of its findings which the Commission may consider appropriate;

10. Submit its Report to the Governor of Rivers Sate within Thirty (30) Days from the date of inauguration.