FRSC Corps Marshal Pledges Commitment To Flawless Realisation Of Nigeria Safety Strategy

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed has reaffirmed the dedication of the Corps under his leadership to achieving the goals outlined in the Nigeria Road Safety Strategy (NRSS) II document, a medium-term sector strategy aimed at developing and applying missing blocks to achieve the mission and vision of road safety in Nigeria.





He stated this in his response to the inauguration of the National Road Safety Advisory Council by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima on Friday 11 September, 2024 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The Corps Marshal revealed that the Corps now has a greater commitment of persuading all stakeholders to share in the vision that Road Safety as an agenda needs more attention, more care, and more funding.





According to him, FRSC is now absolutely committed to improving her visibility, performance, rescue response time, technology driven operations, and respect for law-abiding road users. This is so to the extent that as all stakeholders will be galvanized to come together, sharing responsibilities as key players; and enable the Corps do more, do better and save more lives as well as stop wanton destruction of properties of Nigerian citizens on the roads, for the ultimate economic growth and development of the Nation.





Part of the commitment on ground to ensure seamless realization of NRSS, include the implemention of several initiatives like; Establishment and utilisation of the National Traffic Radio to expand road safety education and enlightenment, ensure active collaboration with various stakeholders, motorists, and government agencies, ministries, and parastatals, as well as continuous training of personnel on road safety management and deployment of advanced technology.





The Corps Marshal added that the Corps will strengthen enforcement capacity to reduce road crashes, improve visibility on the road to ensure safer travel and deploy adequate technology in the operational front.





He therefore called on the motoring public to cooperate with FRSC personnel deployed on the highways to maintain safety of lives and properties, noting that the cooperation of the public is key in the realisation of the envisioned safety on our roads.







