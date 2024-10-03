NNL Club Owners Chairman, Enakhena Promises Enhanced Synergy With NNL Management By Ikenna Nwokedi

The Chairman of Club Owners Association of the Nigeria National League (NNL), Godwin Enakhena has promised an enhanced synergy between the NNL Management and Club Owners Association towards taking the league to the next level.





The Club Owners Association boss made the remarks during an interview with Sports Writers on Sunday, 29th September 2024 at Bauchi, venue of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the NNL held on Saturday, 28th September 2024.





The Chairman of Sporting Lagos and veteran sports journalist informed that the new Executive of the NNL Club Owners will liase with the NNL leadership under George Aluo for the well-being of NNL clubs especially on the issue of some teams who have been moved from the southern conference to the northern conference in anticipation of the upcoming 2024/25 NNL season scheduled to kickoff on Saturday, 30th November 2024.





Enakhena averred that the decision of the NNL leadership occasioned by the draws ceremony is a bit complicated but not targeted at victimizing teams from any particular region of the country but meant to have equal representation. The football administrator assured that the NNL leadership and the clubs have a synergy geared towards ensuring that club owners association partner for the growth of the league.





He called on all NNL clubs to trust the new executives to protect their interest and that of the 'Most Important League' in the land.