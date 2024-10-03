I Am Homeless , Former Big Brother Africa Winner, Karen Igho Laments Few Years After Winning N100m

Winner of the 2011 Big Brother Africa, Karen Igho, has made a plea for help on social media, revealing her struggles with homelessness, abuse, and marital struggles.

Igho confirmed her situation in a video shared on X.com on Wednesday, showing herself in a shelter.

“I want to prove that it is me, and indeed I am homeless,” she said. “I woke up in my homeless shelter, and I’ve been here for more than one year. I’ve been going up and down from shelter to shelter.”

In her video, she expressed gratitude for the support she had received and urged fans to donate to a GoFundMe account she shared, seeking assistance to secure a place to stay and regain custody of her children.

“Please be very kind in your judgement and comments that you post. If it were not me, I wouldn’t come out.

“I feel kind of embarrassed doing this, but when it comes to my children, I’ll do anything for them,” she said.

The reality TV star, on Tuesday, shared her ordeal, revealing her intention to divorce her estranged husband and fight to regain custody of her children.

Igho, who married a Czech Republic citizen, Yaroslav Rakos, in 2014 at a private event in Jos, Plateau State, alleged that her estranged husband is attempting to take her children away by falsely claiming she is mentally unstable.

Her post read, “I’m going through a divorce with my husband; I have been homeless for a year, and I have been hurt sexually and physically, so if anything happens, ask or hold the man who brought me to a country where, and I know no one, he is trying to take children away by saying I’m mentally sick.

“God Almighty bless Nigeria and Africa my heart pray for your daughter of the soil. I have been through so much this past year. Please, Africans, pray for my children and I. In case you don’t hear from me again, know that I have been killed. I’m not sick mentally, and I don’t do drugs.”

She won N100m at the reality show in 2011



